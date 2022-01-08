Covid-19 in Delhi: Home isolation rules for 'mild', 'asymptomatic' patients

Amid the looming fears of the third wave of Covid-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has shared guidelines for people who have got infected from coronavirus and are under home isolation. The minister's advice has come days after the union health ministry revised guidelines for home isolation. According to Jain, most of the Covid infected people are in home isolation in the city. As per Friday's health bulletin, a total of 20,695 Covid positive patients in the national capital are under home isolation. According to yesterday's bulletin, of the 13,312 dedicated Covid beds in Delhi, 1,390 were occupied, including by suspected cases, while 11,922 beds were lying vacant.

As per the latest trends across the globe, the hospitalisation rate amid the Omicron wave of coronavirus is comparatively lower than the delta variant surge. Currently, the majority of the infections had resulted in home isolation.

होम आइसोलेशन में कोरोना के मरीज इन बातों का ख्याल रखें:



1⃣ घर के अन्य सदस्यों से खुद को अलग रखे

2⃣ क्रॉस-वेंटिलेशन वाले हवादार कमरे में रहे

3⃣ ट्रिपल-लेयर मास्क पहने

4⃣ साफ-सफाई का ख़ासा ख्याल रखे

5⃣ खुद को व्यस्त रखें, परिवार और रिश्तेदारों से समय-समय पर फोन से बात करते रहें

Therefore, the Delhi Health Minister suggested that people under the home isolation must adhere to the following measures, such as,

Keep yourself isolated from other family members living under one roof

The patients must stay in a cross-ventilated room

The Covid patient under the home isolation must put the triple-layered face mask

The patient must follow all respiratory etiquettes.

The masks must be discarded after 8 hours of use or earlier.

Masks should be discarded after cutting them into pieces and putting them into a paper bag for at least 72 hours.

There should be a frequent hand-washing activity with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or with sanitizer by the patient.

The patient must self-monitor blood oxygen saturation with a pulse metre oximetre.

Besides, the patient must self-monitor his/her health with daily temperature and report promptly if any deterioration of symptom is noticed.

