Covid-19 in Delhi: Home isolation rules for 'mild', 'asymptomatic' patients

Amid the looming fears of the third wave of Covid-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has shared guidelines for people who have got infected from coronavirus and are under home isolation. The minister's advice has come days after the union health ministry revised guidelines for home isolation. According to Jain, most of the Covid infected people are in home isolation in the city. As per Friday's health bulletin, a total of 20,695 Covid positive patients in the national capital are under home isolation. According to yesterday's bulletin, of the 13,312 dedicated Covid beds in Delhi, 1,390 were occupied, including by suspected cases, while 11,922 beds were lying vacant.
As per the latest trends across the globe, the hospitalisation rate amid the Omicron wave of coronavirus is comparatively lower than the delta variant surge. Currently, the majority of the infections had resulted in home isolation.
