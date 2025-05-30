Covid-19 in India: 84 test positive in Maharashtra, Mizoram reports first case after 7 months; Centre monitors situation

As Covid-19 fear grips India after years, Maharashtra on Friday reported 84 new cases, while Mizoram reported its first case after seven months. Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, amid the gradual Covid-19 uptick on the day said that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

Here are the top points of the Covid-19 situation in India:

84 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra As many as 84 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the tally of cases registered since the start of the year to 681, the state public health department said. Most of the patients have mild symptoms and people should not panic, it said in a release here. Of the new cases, 32 were detected in Mumbai, two in Thane district, 14 in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, one in Navi Mumbai, one in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, two in Raigad district, one in Panvel, one in Nashik city, one in Pune district, 19 in Pune Municipal Corporation, three in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, two in Satara, one in Kolhapur district, one in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, and three in Sangli Municipal Corporation limits.

Mizoram reports first Covid case in 7 months Two persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, seven months after the last such case was reported in the state, health department officials said.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) in Falkawn near Aizawl, they said.

Mizoram reported the last Covid-19 case in October 2024 during which 73 people had contracted the virus in the state.

Karnataka reports another Covid-related death 63-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 died at a private hospital in Mysuru, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll in the state to three, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, who was admitted to the hospital on May 15 died on May 25, they said.

According to a statement by the health department, the patient died due to septic shock with MODS (Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome), AKI (Acute Kidney Injury) with oliguria, Covid pneumonia with ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and Hyponatremia.

The patient had comorbidities like CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and Bronchiectasis.

The health department bulletin pegged active Covid-19 cases at 234 in Karnataka as of May 30, with 114 new cases reported on Friday.

Centre monitors situation Jadhav on Friday assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav told ANI.

He added that the infrastructure developed during the earlier COVID-19 waves has been reviewed and that preparations are underway to deal with any eventuality.