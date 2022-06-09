At present, India's active Covid case count stands at 32,498. With this latest surge in Covid cases, fear of a fourth Covid wave looms large
India on Thursday witnessed a massive surge in its active Covid-19 caseload. In the past 24 hours, the active cases increased by 3,641 as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Yesterday, India reported 1,881 active cases in a day.
According to the Centre's data, Kerala and Maharashtra account for three-quarters of the current active cases at present.
Maharashtra's active cases stand at 9,806 while Kerala confirmed 2,271 active Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months on Wednesday, but did not report any fatality.
In a span of 24 hours, India has also witnessed a big jump in its daily Covid-19 caseload. On Thursday, India added 7,240 Covid cases--38.3% gain in a day.
Maharashtra recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest in nearly four months while Kerala logged more than 1,500 cases.
At present, India's active Covid case count stands at 32,498. With this latest surge in Covid cases, fear of a fourth Covid wave looms large.
The national capital is also witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with 564 cases reported in a day--highest since May 15. The city's positivity rate has increased to 2.84%.
India's daily positivity rate also increased to 2.13% on Thursday. Yesterday, India conducted 3,40,615 Covid tests in the last 24 hours.