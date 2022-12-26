While Covid-19 cases have resurged in several countries, in India the number of infections declined marginally on Monday, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India on Monday logged 196 new coronavirus infections whereas yesterday, 201 Covid cases were reported.

However, the active cases of Covid-19 have marginally increased to 3,428. An increase of four cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many, as 35,173 Covid tests were conducted in the country in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,179 while the overall infection tally stands at 4.46 crore.

The fear of a new Covid wave has loomed again in the country due to the sudden emergence of new subvariant BF.7 of Omicron virus in China, especially. Some 37 million people in China may have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week, UK-based Financial Times (FT) reported.

Consequently, the Centre and state governments have ramped up the testing and vaccination process in the country.

Several states have made masks mandatory in crowded places. Whereas airports have been directed to randomly test international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for 2% of passengers arriving on each international flight.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against Covid-19.

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast of the year, PM Modi urged people to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of the zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.