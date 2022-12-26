Covid-19 in India: Marginal decline in cases today; 196 infected in 24 hrs2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM IST
- Covid in India: An increase of four cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
While Covid-19 cases have resurged in several countries, in India the number of infections declined marginally on Monday, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India on Monday logged 196 new coronavirus infections whereas yesterday, 201 Covid cases were reported.