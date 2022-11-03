Covid-19 in India: More than 1,300 test positive; 9 dead in 24 hrs

Covid-19 in India: More than 1,300 test positive; 9 dead in 24 hrs2 min read . 10:56 AM IST
India's coronavirus infection surges to 4,46,57,149 after 1,321 people tested positive in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases declined to 16,098. A decrease of 145 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,10,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
India's Covid-related death toll climbed to 5,30,461 with nine fatalities which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala.
At present, the active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78%, according to the ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,10,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 219.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, an expert panel in India said that patients infected with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of Covid-19 have mild disease and no increase in severity.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it is keeping a close watch and monitoring the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.
“The community need not panic and adherence to coronavirus-appropriate behaviour is recommended in the light of ongoing festivities," it said.
Among the Indian patients, the disease is mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages and no increase in severity is noted, the panel said.
In the current phase of the pandemic, the INSACOG said the SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating mutations, some of which might contribute to increased transmissibility and immune evasion resulting in transmission advantage over other variants.
The panel said that "XBB, a BJ.1/BM.1.1.1 recombinant lineage with a breakpoint in the spike protein is presently appearing in multiple countries. This recombinant lineage was first detected in Singapore and the US, and has also been identified in multiple states in India".
A sub-lineage of XBB with an additional mutation is also detected (XBB.1).
“Modest increase in the spread of XBB in Singapore has been observed. However, there has been no report of an increase in severity of disease or increase in hospitalisation associated with these variants," it added.
