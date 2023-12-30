India has recorded more than 160 cases of the new Covid variant as per the data by the INSACOG, a forum set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The INSACOG's data showed 145 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread. However the UN body said that it poses a "low" health risk.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

Here are 10 latest updates on Covid-19: India has reported 162 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 so far.

Among the Indian states, Kerala has seen a major uptick in JN.1 sub-variant ay 83, followed by Gujarat at 34, Karnataka at 8, Maharashtra at 10, Rajasthan at 5, Tamil Nadu at 4, Telangana at 2 and Delhi at 1, respectively.

India reported 145 Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant in December while 17 such cases were detected in November.

In Odisha, five more people have been tested positive. With this, the state's Covid cases have increased to 13 in December 2023.

Maharashtra logged 129 new cases of Covid-19. The number of patients infected with the JN.1 variant remains at 10.

Since January 1, 2023, 137 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. 70.80% of these deaths have occurred in individuals over 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, while 16% did not have any comorbidities.

Karnataka on Friday reported 173 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours. Covid update: 109 JN.1 cases in India to K'taka's home isolation. 10 points {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Former DG of, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that the JN.1 Covid-19 variant is more transmissible, and infectious, as compared to other variants. However, Swaminathan also assured, “the public health risk is still low in the sense that because we all have immunity now". JN.1 Covid variant 'more transmissible, infectious': Expert warns of more cases

Andhra Pradesh reported a surge in Covid cases, with 82 infections reported since 20 December, the Deccan Herald report mentioned.

Scientists worldwide are now focusing on mushrooms in a battle against Covid-19. According to DD News, a study led by Prof. Ashis K Mukherjee and a team of researchers from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) have delved into the significance of edible mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in mitigating complications associated with COVID-19 and other viral infections.

