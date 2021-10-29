India has reported a big jump in daily Covid-19 cases, active case count, as well, as deaths in a day, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health. In the past 24 hours, India reported 14,348 cases, 345 new active cases, and 805 deaths due to coronavirus infection.

With this, India's Covid-19 caseload has jumped to 3,42,46,157. The active case count comprises 1,61,334 and Covid-related fatalities 4,57,191. India reported 13,198 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Altogether, 3.36 crore people have recovered from the infection since March last year.

According to the ministry's data, Kerala accounts for 708 deaths. The southern states also have the highest number of active cases at present. Kerala has 78,728 Covid-19 active cases.

The second-most worst-hit state in the country, Maharashtra, witnessed 36 Covid deaths in the past day. Its active caseload stands at 22,366. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are other states which have reported Covid-19 deaths in double-digit numbers. Tamil Nadu reported 12 deaths while Karnataka logged 17 deaths on Friday.

On the other hand, West Bengal saw 9 deaths due to coronavirus, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha 4 each, Assam 2, and Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh registered 1 death each.

India has administered 104.82 crore Covid vaccine doses so far. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, 77% of the eligible population in India have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose while 32% of people have received both doses.

As per the reports, India will procure 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in November, including six crore doses of Covaxin, 22 crore doses of Covishield, and two crore doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

India has conducted 60.58 crore Covid tests so far. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.12% which has remained less than 2% for the last 25 days.

