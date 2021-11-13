India on Saturday reported 11,850 new Covid-19 cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has pushed the overall caseload to 3,44,26,036, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. The country's active caseload stood at 1,36,308, which is the lowest in 274 days. The death toll due to Covid-19 infection has surged to 4,63,245 while the recovery count has increased to 3.38 crore.

According to the government's data, Kerala accounted for 471 death in 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (41), West Bengal (14), Tamil Nadu (8), Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, (3 each), Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Mizoram (2 each), and Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Assam (1 each).

After a gap of nearly three weeks, the national capital reported 2 deaths due to Covid-19. The national capital had last reported a coronavirus-related death on October 22. Delhi had recorded a total of four Covid-19 deaths in October and five in September.

Maharashtra reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 41 fatalities yesterday, taking the tally of infections to 66,22,345 and the death toll to 1,40,576. Mumbai district reported the highest 257 new infections, followed by Pune district with 96 cases.

India's daily positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 40 days and the weekly positivity ate stood at 1.05%--less than 2% for the last 50 days.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country has crossed 111 crore mark. In the last 24 hours, as many as 15.22 lakh people were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 37.77 lakh people with the second dose.

According to the union health ministry, 80% of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 38% has been fully vaccinated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!