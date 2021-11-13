India reports single-day rise of 11,850 Covid cases; caseload surges to 3.44 cr

India on Saturday reported 11,850 new Covid-19 cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has pushed the overall caseload to 3,44,26,036, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. The country's active caseload stood at 1,36,308, which is the lowest in 274 days. The death toll due to Covid-19 infection has surged to 4,63,245 while the recovery count has increased to 3.38 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}