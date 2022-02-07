With the improvement of the Covid-19 situation in the country, more states will be reopening schools and higher educational institutes from today (February 7). Last month, states decided to shut schools because of a sudden peak in Covid-19 cases for a brief period. India's Covid positivity rate has constantly dipped in the past few weeks, such as on Sunday (7.43%); Saturday (7.98%); Friday (9.27%); Thursday (10.99%); Wednesday (9.26%), and Tuesday (11.69%), respectively.

Moreover, Covid cases are also showing a downward trend logging around one lakh cases per day for the last five days. In January, the daily cases of infection shot up to more than 2.50 lakh- 3 lakh per day. Therefore, several Indian states have relaxed Covid-related curbs allowing shops, markets, restaurants, schools, colleges, gyms, yoga centre, offices to function normally along with following Covid-19 SOPs.

Reopening of schools on February 7.

DELHI

In the national capital, the schools will reopen for classes 9-12 only as of now. On February 14, nursery to Class 8 will resume.

UTTAR PRADESH

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 7. Schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges will be resumed from Monday.

GUJARAT

The state will resume offline classes from Class 1 to 9 from today.

KERALA

"The offline classes for 10, 11, and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. Whereas, the offline cases from Class 1 to 9 will begin from February 14.

WEST BENGAL

The state government will be launching an open-air classroom programme Paray Shikshalaya (Neighbourhood Schools) for primary and pre-primary students on February 7. The para teachers and primary school teachers would be part of the project to provide elementary education to Class 1-5 in an open ground. West Bengal resumed offline classes for classes 8-12 on February 3.

ODISHA

Schools for classes 8 to 10, colleges, and universities will reopen in Odisha today. For students of kindergarten to class 7, schools will reopen on February 14. Short-term training and skill development training centres will also reopen from February 7.

BIHAR

The Bihar government has said schools up to class 8 can re-open with 50% capacity and all schools for classes 9 and above will re-open at full capacity.

Meanwhile, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand resumed offline classes from February 1.

