Covid-19 in India: These 6 states, UTs reopen schools today. Know details

With the improvement of the Covid-19 situation in the country, more states will be reopening schools and higher educational institutes from today (February 7). Last month, states decided to shut schools because of a sudden peak in Covid-19 cases for a brief period. India's Covid positivity rate has constantly dipped in the past few weeks, such as on Sunday (7.43%); Saturday (7.98%); Friday (9.27%); Thursday (10.99%); Wednesday (9.26%), and Tuesday (11.69%), respectively.

