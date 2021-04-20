OPEN APP
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on today extended the ongoing night curfew to all municipal and urban local body limits in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. .

Here is the total list of curbs put in by the Jammu and Kashmir administration:

  • The night curfew shall be extended to all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am.
  • Public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity.
  • Only 50% shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 1,516 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 231 travellers, pushing the tally to 1,48,208, while six deaths in the past 24 hours raised the toll to 2,063, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 768 were from the Jammu division and 748 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 451 cases, followed by 383 in Srinagar district and 110 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 12,164 in the union territory, while 1,33,981 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir Total number of people vaccinated: 16,22,150 Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 13,86,613 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,35,537


