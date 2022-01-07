Covid-19 in Karnataka: Law firms can function at 50% strength during weekends

The Karnataka government has asked law firms or the offices of advocates to function with 50% of their strength during weekends because of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. In an official letter, the state government wrote, "Offices of advocates/lawyers/law firms are permitted to function with 50% of their strength during weekends, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Movement of advocates, lawyers & staff permitted on producing valid ID cards".

Karnataka has continued to witness a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the past few days. With over 5,000 daily cases, the cumulative Covid case count has surged to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358. Of the new cases, 4,324 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 172 being discharged and one death. The total number of active cases is now 22,173.

The state government has ratcheted up the Covid curbs to mitigate the transmission. Asper the new Covid-19 guidelines by the Karnataka government, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 PM till Monday 5:00 AM for the next two weeks. The pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50% seating capacity. The Karnataka government has also deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the Covid-19 situation and Omicron related cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!