Covid-19 in Karnataka: Law firms can function at 50% strength during weekends

The state government has ratcheted up the Covid curbs to mitigate the transmission. Asper the new Covid-19 guidelines by the Karnataka government, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 PM till Monday 5:00 AM for the next two weeks. The pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50% seating capacity. The Karnataka government has also deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the Covid-19 situation and Omicron related cases.

