Kerala health minister Veena George told the state's Assembly that a total of 41 pregnant women have died due to Covid-19 after the virus infection broke out in the southern state one and half years ago. She also said that the number of Covid positive persons, who had committed suicide in the state, stood at 149. George was replying to a question in this regard raised by Congress legislator T J Vinod.

Responding to another query by Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the Kerala health minister said there seems to be no difference in the findings of the recent seroprevalence scientific study conducted by the state health department and the similar surveys by the ICMR.

According to the ICMR study report, the seropositivity rate in Kerala was 0.33%, 0.88%, and 11.6% in May, August and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4% in May 2021, the minister noted. "It has risen to 82.61% when the state conducted the seroprevalence study during the August-September this year." The increase in the seropositivity rate in the state was expected and it could be attributed to the progress in vaccination and the lifestyle of people, she said.

Kerala has reported 9,445 new coronavirus cases and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 76,554. As many as 29,448 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

