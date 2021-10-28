Covid-19 in Kerala: 41 pregnant women died, 149 committed suicide, says govt

According to the ICMR study report, the seropositivity rate in Kerala was 0.33%, 0.88%, and 11.6% in May, August and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4% in May 2021, the minister noted. "It has risen to 82.61% when the state conducted the seroprevalence study during the August-September this year." The increase in the seropositivity rate in the state was expected and it could be attributed to the progress in vaccination and the lifestyle of people, she said.

