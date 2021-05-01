Covid-19 in Kerala: Complete Lockdown likely in districts with higher positivity rate3 min read . 12:46 PM IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that strict restrictions will be imposed in districts where the positivity rate is above 50 per cent from May 4
The Kerala government is considering imposing a complete lockdown in districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is very high. The Pinarayi Vijayan government on Saturday said that strict restrictions will be imposed in districts where the positivity rate is above 50 per cent from May 4.
"The surge in the Covid-19 cases shows that the situation in the state is going worse. In this context, the interventions have been strengthened at all levels. Apart from the restrictions announced earlier, a full lockdown may have to be imposed in some districts where the Test Positivity Rate is exceeding 50 per cent. We will be going for more stringent restrictions from May 4," Vijayan said.
Meanwhile, the Kerala chief minister imposed strict restrictions from Tuesday (May 4) to Sunday (May 9) amid the surge in Covid-19 cases. CM Vijayan appealed people to encourage home delivery as much as possible. "Orders can be taken on the phone or on WhatsApp. This will reduce crowding in markets," Vijayan added.
CM Vijayan added that during the lockdown only essential services will be functional. For instance, banks will be open till 2 pm and only till 1 pm for the public. He asked banks to promote online transactions. The CM said that there will be no restriction on cargo movement, telecom, and internet services. Only 50 people will be allowed at religious places.
"Banks will function till 2 pm (only till 1 pm for the public). Government offices, both state and Central, handling only emergency services, will be functional. Shops selling essential items will be open. Only takeaways and home delivery will be allowed from hotels and restaurants. However, there will be no restrictions on freight movement and for those who travel by air or rail," he said.
"Attendance at religious places should be restricted to a maximum of 50 people subject to available space. Ration shops and Civil Supplies stores will be open," he added.
According to official data, Kerala reported 37,199 new cases of coronavirus, and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.
"As many as 149,487 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of the state stands at 24.88 per cent. The active cases in the state stand at 3,03,733," the data said.
"Restrictions are being imposed by declaring Section 144 in places where cases are on the high. There may be further restrictions based on that. Only the National Disaster Management Authority, the State Disaster Management Authority, the District Disaster Management Authority, the Chief Secretary, the Revenue Secretary, and the District Collector (District Magistrate) have the power to issue these orders depending on the circumstances," Vijayan added.
He said that strict restrictions will be imposed on areas declared as containment zones. "This can be further strengthened by dividing the micro containment zones into clusters as it was done in the Kottayam district", the CM added.
CM Vijayan also urged people to use double masks. "Double masks do not mean wearing two cloth masks but instead placing a cloth mask after wearing a surgical mask. If we wear masks like this and wash our hands frequently, we can prevent the disease to a large extent," he said.
He further announced that oxygen war rooms are being set up in all districts. "There will be an oxygen war room at the state level also. Issues that cannot be resolved at the district level will be handled at the state-level war room," he said.
According to Kerala chief minister, the state government has increased ICU beds, ventilators, and ambulances. He also said that his government has increased manpower resources. "In this way, the government is trying to guard the state with maximum measures to ensure the safety of the people", he added.
