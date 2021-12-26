Maharashtra has reported 1,648 new Covid-19 cases, 918 recoveries and 17 deaths today. The active Covid-19 cases in state stands at 9,813. Maharashtra's Omicron tally has also surged to 141 with the addition of 31 new cases today.

The state on Saturday had reported 1,485 new Covid-19 cases, 796 recoveries and 12 deaths. Two new Omicron cases were also reported from Aurangabad.

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai has reported 922 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a rise in fresh cases for the fourth day in a row, state health department data shows. Two people died to the virus while 326 patients also recovered. The active coronavirus caseload in the city stands at 4,295. The city's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while doubling rate stands at 1,139 days.

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season. In its recent order, the state government said that gatherings of more than five persons in public places across Maharashtra will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable. The number of attendees shall not exceed 25% of the capacity where seats are not fixed, the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 6,987 cases of Covid-19 and 162 deaths in a day, as per the data released by the union health ministry. A total of 7,091 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but the Omicron cases increased to 422.

