Maharashtra on Saturday reported 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths and 61,326 recoveries in 24 hours. With this, the state's caseload has climbed to 46,65,754 and the number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 69,615. The active case count has jumped to 6,63,758 and recoveries have stood at 39,30,302. The state's fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent and the recovery rate has declined to 84.24 per cent.

On the other hand, Mumbai registered 3,908 new cases and 90 deaths in 24 hours. The city's active count has surged to 59,318. While the toll has jumped to 13,251 as of May 1.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, Mumbai has 2,906 ICU beds, 1,491 ventilator beds, and 11,235 oxygen beds as of Saturday, May 1.

The city has 111 containment zones, and a total of 979 buildings have been sealed.

According to the state health department, 40,43,899 people are in home quarantine and 26,420 in institutional quarantine. The state health department added that out of the 2,73,95,288 samples 46,65,754 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until Saturday.

