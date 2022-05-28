This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Health professionals have been given orders to take the necessary procedures to stop the virus from spreading, according to the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On May 28, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope advised residents in places where everyday coronavirus infections are increasing to exercise greater vigilance and use masks. He also told reporters that, despite the fact that instances have been rising, there have been few documented deaths due to the illness.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On May 28, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope advised residents in places where everyday coronavirus infections are increasing to exercise greater vigilance and use masks. He also told reporters that, despite the fact that instances have been rising, there have been few documented deaths due to the illness.
Health professionals have been given orders to take the necessary procedures to stop COVID-19 from spreading, according to the minister. On May 28, Maharashtra reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection, but no deaths from the virus. The day prior, the state had 536 new cases and zero deaths. In the beginning of April, the state's mask compulsion was abolished.
Health professionals have been given orders to take the necessary procedures to stop COVID-19 from spreading, according to the minister. On May 28, Maharashtra reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection, but no deaths from the virus. The day prior, the state had 536 new cases and zero deaths. In the beginning of April, the state's mask compulsion was abolished.
“The (people living in) districts which are reporting an increase in the daily COVID-19 cases should start taking extra care including wearing masks. The number of daily cases are on the rise, but it is still under control," Rajesh Tope said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The (people living in) districts which are reporting an increase in the daily COVID-19 cases should start taking extra care including wearing masks. The number of daily cases are on the rise, but it is still under control," Rajesh Tope said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra reported the first cases of the subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an official on Saturday.
Maharashtra reported the first cases of the subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an official on Saturday.
As many as seven people were detected to be infected from the subvariants in Pune, four of which were infected by the B.A. 4 variant while the other three were found to be infected by B.A. 5 variant.
As many as seven people were detected to be infected from the subvariants in Pune, four of which were infected by the B.A. 4 variant while the other three were found to be infected by B.A. 5 variant.
The cases were confirmed after the latest report of the Whole Genomic Sequencing conducted in coordination with the B.J. Medical College Pune.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cases were confirmed after the latest report of the Whole Genomic Sequencing conducted in coordination with the B.J. Medical College Pune.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All of the patients have mild symptoms with no need of hospitalisation. They have been kept in home isolation, according to the officials.
All of the patients have mild symptoms with no need of hospitalisation. They have been kept in home isolation, according to the officials.
The earlier first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were found in Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad respectively, confirmed the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday.
The earlier first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were found in Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad respectively, confirmed the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday.
All these patients are from Pune city. Of these, 4 are males and 3 are females, of whom, four people are in the age group of more than 50 years and two are in the age group of 20 to 40 years while one is below 10 years of age.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All these patients are from Pune city. Of these, 4 are males and 3 are females, of whom, four people are in the age group of more than 50 years and two are in the age group of 20 to 40 years while one is below 10 years of age.