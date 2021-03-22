The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has said that it has collected ₹40 crore from April last year to 21 March till now from 20 lakh offenders who violated the mandatory face mask rule to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This comes as Mumbai reported 3,775 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 3,62,654.

The Mumbai civic body has also sealed 316 buildings in Mumbai after the city reported the highest spike of Covid-19 cases and the number of active containment zones reached 40.

The number of containment zones and sealed buildings has significantly gone up in the past six days in Mumbai with an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.

With these new cases, the cumulative count has surged to 24,79,682 including 2,10,120 active cases and 22,14,867 recoveries. The Covid-19 death toll in the state stood at 53,399. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 2.15%.





