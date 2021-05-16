Uttar Pradesh reported a decline of 1,865 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. However, the state reported an increase of 30 deaths in the same duration.

The state reported 10,682 fresh coronavirus cases in the last one day, taking the overall caseload to 16,19,645. The Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,546 with 311 more fatalities registered on Sunday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 1,63,003.

Yesterday, the new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh were at 12,547 and Covid-19-related fatalities were at 281.

Of the fresh deaths, Meerut reported 27 followed by Lucknow (20), Kanpur (13), Chandauli and Basti (12), Mathura (10), the state government said in a statement.

At 701, the maximum number of new cases were reported from Meerut followed by Lucknow (525), Varanasi (496), Deoria (471), Bulandshahr (451), and Saharanpur (437).

In the last 24 hours, 24,837 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 14,39,096.

More than 2.67 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, over 4.46 crore samples have been tested in the state

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till May 24 due to a relentless surge in Covid-19 cases.

