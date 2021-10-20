Covid-19: India adds 14,623 new coronavirus cases, 197 deaths in 24 hours

The Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday informed that India added a total of 14,623 new Covid-19 cases and 197 deaths in a day. Besides, the recovery count in the last 24 hours surged to 19,446, it informed.

Overall, India's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 3,41,08,996. And the death toll due to coronavirus infection has climbed to 4,52,651.

India's active cases declined to 5,020, taking the overall count to 1,78,098. This is the lowest active caseload in 229 days. At the moment, seven states have more than 5,000 active cases--Andhra Pradesh (5,654), Karnataka (9,129), Kerala, 80,857), Maharashtra (30,408), Mizoram (10,768), Tamil Nadu (14,326), and West Bengal (7,428).

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and it is lowest since March 2020 which is currently at 0.52%.

Meanwhile, India has administered 99.12 crore of coronavirus vaccines so far. India will soon create history by achieving the target of vaccinating over 100 crore people against Covid-19.

Yesterday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that World Health Organisation's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded India's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Mandaviya earlier said that approximately 74% people above 18 years of age have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 30% of the population have been given both the doses.

Besides, the WHO chief discussed the issue of the emergency use listing of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin with health minister Mandaviya.

WHO said it is expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech regarding its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN and emphasised that it has to thoroughly evaluate to ensure vaccines are safe and “cannot cut corners" before recommending a vaccine for emergency use.

WHO said the timeframe for its Emergency Use Listing procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for the WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries.

On Sunday, World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said in a tweet that the technical advisory group at the World Health Organisation will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine.

According to the WHO, submissions to the global health body for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.

