India on Tuesday reported less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day. On Tuesday, the daily Covid-19 cases further dipped to 27,409 while the fatalities stood at 347 in 24 hours, as per the latest data by the Union ministry of health. With this, India's overall Covid caseload has surged to 42,692,943.

In the past 24 hours, India's active cases fell to 55,755 while the daily recoveries increased to 82,817. As per the official data, a total of 5,09,358 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country so far, which is 1.19% of the total caseload.

Whereas 4.17 crore people have recovered from the disease. Currently, the active caseload of India stands at 4,23,127--0.99% of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.23% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.63%. So far India has conducted 75.30 crore total Covid tests of which 12,29,536 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 173.38 crore to date. Over 1.72 crore (1,76,27,475) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far.

The 347 new fatalities include 178 from Kerala, 25 each from Karnataka, 23 from West Bengal, 20 from Odisha, 17 from Tamil Nadu, 14 each from Gujarat and Punjab, and 12 from Maharashtra.

