Covid-19: India adds 4,369 cases today, active tally at 46k

Covid-19: India adds 4,369 cases today, active tally at 46k1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
India recorded 4,369 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Active cases now stand at 46,347.
India recorded 4,369 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Active cases now stand at 46,347.
India recorded 4,369 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Active cases now stand at 46,347.
India recorded 4,369 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Active cases now stand at 46,347.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 215.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these doses, 94.55 crore are second dose and 18.53 crore are precautionary shots.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 215.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these doses, 94.55 crore are second dose and 18.53 crore are precautionary shots.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.73%, according to the health ministry data.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.73%, according to the health ministry data.
India conducted 3,50,468 covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 88.99 crore.
India conducted 3,50,468 covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 88.99 crore.
The data shows that 5,178 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 4,39,30,417. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
The data shows that 5,178 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 4,39,30,417. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
On Sunday, India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark. At present, more than 40 million adolescents have been administered the first dose of vaccine, since it was opened for 12-14 year old children on 16 March.
On Sunday, India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark. At present, more than 40 million adolescents have been administered the first dose of vaccine, since it was opened for 12-14 year old children on 16 March.
Bharat Biotech has also sought Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod for phase three study of Intranasal vaccine in the 5-18 age group. The regulator had also approved the vaccine for primary immunization of those above 18 years.
Bharat Biotech has also sought Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod for phase three study of Intranasal vaccine in the 5-18 age group. The regulator had also approved the vaccine for primary immunization of those above 18 years.
The intranasal vaccine is a heterologous booster dose. Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received 2 doses of the two commonly administered covid vaccines in India.
The intranasal vaccine is a heterologous booster dose. Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received 2 doses of the two commonly administered covid vaccines in India.