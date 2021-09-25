Covid-19: India administers over 85 crore in cumulative vaccine doses

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday topped the 85 crore mark in cumulative covid-19 vaccine doses administered, with Uttar Pradesh's score at 10 crore.

Maharashtra has administered over 7.78 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh 6.05 crores shots. Gujarat has given 5.92 crores jabs and West Bengal has administered 5.52 crore shots.

Uttar Pradesh government officials attributed the achievement to ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs).

“This achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. You should also get 'Teeka Jeet Ka," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

As per official estimates based on census and electoral data, Uttar Pradesh has around 15 crore eligible people for vaccination. Of these, over 8,15,25,547 crore have received at least one dose which is about 54.33 % of the target. While over 1,85,10,688 crore people are fully vaccinated in the state.

In a separate statement, the union health ministry said more than 82.57 crore (82,57,88,115) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories by the Centre, free of cost and under the direct state procurement category. More than 94 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

India reported 29,616 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 3,01,442, comprising 0.9% of total cases.

The recovery rate stands at 97.78% - the highest since March 2020.

