India on Sunday recorded a grim milestone as it became the third country in the world after the United States of America and Brazil to record more than three lakh deaths due to the covid-19 pandemic.

America was the first country to record three lakh fatalities due to covid-19 followed by the Latin American country of Brazil.

India, which is currently in the second wave of covid-19 recorded 2,40,842 daily new cases and also 3,741 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday taking the total number of deaths due to covid-19 in India to 299,266 which crossed three lakh in the evening as the data of death toll from various states started to come in the evening.

India’s total active caseload has decreased to 28,05,399 on Sunday.A net decline of 1,18,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 10.57% of the country's total Positive Cases. Seven states cumulatively account for 66.88% of India’s total active cases.





