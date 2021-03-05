With 10.34 lakh vaccines administered today, India has crossed the 1.90 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark on the 49th-day since the largest inoculation drive started in the country.

As many as 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given so far till 7 pm today. These include 68,96,529 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 32,94,612 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose; 62,94,755 frontline workers who got their first, and 1,23,191 frontline workers who received the second shot; 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60-years-old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, out of the total 10,34,672 vaccine doses administered today, 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,09,135 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with heath workers being inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2 February. The next phase of vaccination against the virus commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the nation with 84.44% of the new cases reported in last 24 hours (16,838) are from these six states Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, MP and Delhi.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,998. It is followed by Kerala with 2,616 while Punjab reported 1,071 new cases.

India’s total Active caseload stands at 1.76 lakh (1,76,319) today. The country’s present active caseload consists of 1.58% of the total positive cases.

