While single day fresh covid-19 infections breached 50,000 mark on Thursday, government plans to confine containment and vaccination efforts in the most affected districts. With over 53,476 new covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, six States --Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat account for 80.63% of cases, according to the union health ministry data. The government data also shows that of the total 739 districts in India, the maximum cases are coming from around 66 districts.

“Only 10-11% of the Indian districts are bearing the maximum load of coronavirus cases in the country. We have recommended the government to adopt a strategy similar to HIV-AIDS containment wherein we focussed on the high burden districts while mitigating the problem in all parts of the country at the same time," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Panda is also a member of the government’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) and covid-19 task force.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this week the South-East Asia Region reported over 2. 98 lakhs new cases and over 2400 new deaths, a 49% and a 14% increase respectively compared to the previous week. 80% of all new cases were reported from India. The highest numbers of new cases were reported from India which is 24, 0082 new cases; 17.4 new cases per 100 000 and a 62% increase) along with Indonesia, and Bangladesh. The same countries reported the highest numbers of new deaths in the region with India recording 1148 new deaths; 0.1 new deaths per 100 000 and a 35% increase.

While WHO continues to denote covid-19 pandemic in India as a “cluster of cases" instead of community transmission, the Indian government maintained that the country has only clusters of the disease which spread through super spreader events. “The focus should be on the districts which have clusters and spreading it to other areas. They should have strict restrictions and meanwhile all other parts of the country may continue their efforts of containment and vaccination," said Panda adding that behavioural change is the key in controlling any epidemic which can be done by creating awareness.

While vaccine hesitancy continues to impact the national covid-19 vaccination program that started on January16th 2021, infodemic and misinformation prevails in several parts of the country especially rural areas regarding covid-19. India’s vaccination coverage is nearing 60 million but the uptake continues to be low.

Maharashtra and Goa have chosen to take a creative route to ensure the key messages are shared using popular art forms to find resonance among local communities. A collaborative advocacy campaign is being run by the Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa Region) under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with Public Health Department of Government of Maharashtra, WHO Country Office for India, and UNICEF. Cultural troupes have been deployed to perform street plays in local languages to get advocacy messages at 11,400 strategic locations across 36 districts of Maharashtra and 2 in Goa through the month of February to May 2021 in a unique outreach advocacy programme.

The collaborative campaign has deployed 89 empanelled performing troupes and 16 vans -- 15 in Maharashtra and 1 in Goa states -- equipped with LED panels and audio announcement systems for the dissemination of covid-19 information in regional langsuages and local dialects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also last week called for micro containment zones in high burden areas to stop the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 31,855 (59.57%). It is followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload stands at 3.95 lakh on Thursday comprising 3.35% of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the government data shows. Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 74.32% of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91% of the total active cases in the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,31,650 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.28%. At least 251 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 78.49% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Punjab follows with 39 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Considering the resurgence of cases, the Central government on Wednesday asked states to impose local restrictions ahead of upcoming festivals in India. Citing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) a day before recommending administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines and local restrictions effective April 1st, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary wrote a letter to states.

“In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that States may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit/ do away with mass gatherings, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Bhushan said in a letter.

