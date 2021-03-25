Covid-19: India crosses 50,000 mark, six states contribute to 80.63% of cases

While WHO continues to denote covid-19 pandemic in India as a “cluster of cases" instead of community transmission, the Indian government maintained that the country has only clusters of the disease which spread through super spreader events. “The focus should be on the districts which have clusters and spreading it to other areas. They should have strict restrictions and meanwhile all other parts of the country may continue their efforts of containment and vaccination," said Panda adding that behavioural change is the key in controlling any epidemic which can be done by creating awareness.

