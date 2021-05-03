Covid update: India daily cases dip for second day but still above 3.6 lakh

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,417 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,18,959.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

As many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,417 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,18,959.

In addition to this, 3,00,732 were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 16,29,3003. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The active tally saw a further spike to reach 34,13,642 in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered 15,68,16,031 anti-Covid shots.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}