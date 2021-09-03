Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COVID-19: India gives 300 oxygen concentrators to Thailand

COVID-19: India gives 300 oxygen concentrators to Thailand

Premium
INS Airavat docked at Sattahip port with the oxygen concentrators
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • INS Airavat has been deployed to deliver covid-19 relief to friendly foreign nations in South East Asia who are battling the covid-19 pandemic under the aegis of Mission SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiated by the Government of India, a statement said

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat arrived in Thailand on Friday with a consignment of 300 oxygen concentrators sought by the Thai government to deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

INS Airavat docked at Sattahip port with the oxygen concentrators, a statement from the Indian Navy said.

“INS Airavat has been deployed to deliver covid-19 relief to friendly foreign nations in South East Asia who are battling the covid-19 pandemic under the aegis of Mission SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiated by the Government of India," the statement said.

“In the current deployment, the ship has delivered covid-19 relief material to Indonesia and Vietnam prior to arriving in Thailand," it said. India has also sent relief and assistance to Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka to help these countries deal with the pandemic.

A landing ship tank (Large) class of ship, INS Airavat, is a part of the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam under Eastern Naval Command.

The ship was indigenously designed and built to induct military vehicles and cargo onto the adversary shores. Her secondary role includes HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief). The vessel has been deployed multiple times in India’s efforts to battle the covid-19 pandemic.

