Covid-19: India logs 1,233 new cases, active tally falls below 15,000

Covid-19: India logs 1,233 new cases, active tally falls below 15,0002 min read . 08:52 AM IST
- Covid-19: The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent
With 1,233 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 43,023,215 on Wednesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 14,704, according to the Union health ministry.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,101 with 31 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that a reduction of 674 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 42,48,74,10, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 183.82 crore.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021 and the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021.The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
