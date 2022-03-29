This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19: The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said
With 1,259 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,021,982 while the active cases further declined to 15,378, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,070 with 35 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.
A reduction of 481 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,85,534 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.53 crore.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
