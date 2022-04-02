Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: India logs 1,260 new cases, 83 deathsin last 24 hours

Covid-19: India logs 1,260 new cases, 83 deathsin last 24 hours

Healthcare worker collects swab sample of the passenger for Covid-19 test at Dadar station, in Mumbai
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

  • Covid-19: A reduction of 227 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With 1,260 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,027,035, while the active cases dipped to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,264 with 83 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 227 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,92,326, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

