Covid-19: India logs 1,581 new cases,active tally falls below 25,000

Covid-19: The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
India saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 43,010,971 while the active cases have further declined to 23,913, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,16,543 with 33 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.
A reduction of 1,193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,24,70,515, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.56 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1 crore-mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 last year and 3 crore on June 23.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
