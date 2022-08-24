India has recorded 10,649 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative caseload to 4,43,68,195, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

Currently, the country's active caseload stands below one-lakh mark, that is, 96,442 infections. The active cases comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59%, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.62% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.32%.

A total of 4,37,44,301 have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country since the onset of pandemic, including 10,677 recoveries recorded in the span of 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 210.58 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

So far, the central government has provided 200.21 crore (2,00,21,66,975) Covid-19 vaccine doses to States/Union Territories, of which, 6.16 crore (6,16,38,660) unutilized doses are still available with them.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It further went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

A new study on Covid-19

A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has associated daily physical activity with a decreased risk of Covid-19 infection and severity, including hospitalization and death.

Interestingly, the study suggests that a weekly tally of 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity, physical activity seems to afford the best protection.

It is important to note that while the link between regular physical activity and Covid-19 severity is poorly understood, researchers noted that it probably involves both metabolic and environmental factors. The researchers further set out to try and quantify the threshold of physical activity that might be needed to lessen the risks of infection and associated hospital admission and death.

The report highlights that those who worked out had a 36% lower risk of hospital admission, a 44% lower risk of severe Covid-19 illness, and a 43% lower risk of death from Covid-19 than their physically inactive peers. The maximum protective effect occurred at around 500 Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) minutes a week, after which there were no further improvements.