Covid-19: India logs 10,649 new infections, active cases reduce to 96,4422 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Currently, India's active caseload stands below one-lakh mark, that is, 96,442 infections.
India has recorded 10,649 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative caseload to 4,43,68,195, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.