India on Thursday recorded 10,725 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country's active caseload dropped below 95,000-mark, that is, 94,047 active infections at present.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,488 with 36 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.73%, while the weekly positivity rate is 3.20%. The country's active caseload accounts for 0.21% of India's cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, more than 13,084 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,37,57,385. The recovery rate is 98.60%, the health ministry stated.

The country has conducted over 88.39 crore covid tests till date, with 3,92,837 done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 210.31 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 23,50,665 doses were administered in the span of 24 hours.

So far, the central government has provided more than 200.32 crore (2,00,32,00,975) Covid-19 vaccine doses to the States/Union Territories, out of which, 6.06 crore (6,06,58,970) unutilized doses are still available with them, the ministry added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It further went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has directed states and union territories to continue surveillance of incoming international travelers given the rise in daily cases. They have been also asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.