Covid-19: India logs 10,725 new infections, active cases drop below 95,000
25 Aug 2022
India's active caseload dropped below 95,000-mark, that is, 94,047 active infections at present.
India on Thursday recorded 10,725 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country's active caseload dropped below 95,000-mark, that is, 94,047 active infections at present.