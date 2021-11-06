India reported as many as 10,929 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with that the cumulative total reached 3,43,44,683, as per Union health ministry data. The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active number of cases stands at 1,46,950, lowest in over 250 days. Health ministry said, the active cases comprise 0.43% of the total infections, the lowest since March last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35%. It has remained below 2% for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27%. It has remained below 2% for the last 43 days, the data stated.

Meanwhile, with 392 Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 4,60,265.

Of the total 4,60,265 deaths, 1,40,362 were from Maharashtra, 38,102 from Karnataka, 36,204 from Tamil Nadu, 33,048 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,201 from West Bengal.

Kerala has reconciled 268 deaths from the previous period, officials said, adding that the state reported 46 deaths the previous day.

The health ministry data showed, a total of 12,509 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,37,37,468. The national recovery rate stands at 98.23%, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

