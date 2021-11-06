COVID-19: India logs 10,929 fresh cases, active tally lowest in over 8 months

India reported as many as 10,929 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with that the cumulative total reached 3,43,44,683, as per Union health ministry data. The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

