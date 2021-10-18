India recorded 13,596 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, the lowest daily rise in 230 days, while active cases dropped further to 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 more fatalities. The country has so far reported 3,40,81,315 Covid cases, it said.

In a day, active cases declined by 6,152 and currently comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was 98.10 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,39,331, while the case fatality rate was 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate (1.37% per cent), has been less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days and the daily positivity rate (1.37 per cent) has been less than 3 per cent for 49 days.

Over 97.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

