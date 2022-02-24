Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid-19: India logs 14,148 new cases, active tally falls below 1.5 lakh

Covid-19: India logs 14,148 new cases, active tally falls below 1.5 lakh

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for RT-PCR COVID-19 test on the arrival at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Livemint

  • Covid-19: The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,881,179 while the active cases declined to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,881,179 while the active cases declined to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.  

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.  

The active cases comprises 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.  

The active cases comprises 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.  

A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28  per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28  per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,89,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,89,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.52 crore. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.52 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!