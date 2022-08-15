Covid-19: India logs 14,917 new cases, daily positivity rate more than 7%2 min read . 09:27 AM IST
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,17,508.
India on Monday reported 14,917 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 1,17,508, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The data also shows that 14,238 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,36,23,804. The recovery rate is 98.54%, while the daily and weekly positivity rate currently stands at 7.52% and 4.65% respectively.
A total of 25,50,276 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours under the nationwide drive. So far, the Centre has administered 208.25 vaccine doses to the eligible beneficiaries.
More than 199.01 crore (1,99,01,83,135) vaccine doses have been provided to States/Union Territories, out of which, over 7.06 crore (7,06,40,310) unutilized doses are still available with them, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. With Sunday's addition the active caseload of the national capital stands at 8,430.
In Delhi, Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is the dominant variant at present. According to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, Covid reinfection has increased in the city because as BA 2.75 sub-variant can escape the immunity and can infect people who took the vaccine earlier.
The usual symptoms are sore throat, running nose, low-grade fever, headache, and body ache, the doctor said. He also suggested people take the third dose soon as due to the prior vaccine, the severity of the disease can be reduced.
The Union Government has also directed seven states--Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--reporting a surge of covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination, especially the administration of free precautionary doses for all above 18 years of age.
