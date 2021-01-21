Covid-19: India logs 15,223 new cases in 24 hours, active cases at 1.92 lakh

With 15,223 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative caseload touched 1,06,10,883 on Thursday. The country has logged 1,52,869 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the government data shows.

With 19,965 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,65,706. The country also recorded 151 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

At present, the country's active coronavirus cases stand at 1,92,308.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,93,47,782 samples tested for coronavirus up to 20 January, of which 7,80,835 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Regarding the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) has said that the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against the killer virus has touched 8,06,484 so far.

India has given emergency use authorisation to two coronavirus vaccines being manufactured in the country -- Covishield and Covaxin. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

On 16 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, the government aims to vaccinate 3 crore people on the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Worldwide, 97,309,892 people have got infected due to the deadly virus so far; 2,083,326 have died and 69,851,616 have recovered.

