Covid-19: India logs 16,561 new cases, Delhi positivity rate around 14%1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 10:31 AM IST
Covid-19: The data showed that active cases currently stands at 1,23,535, now constituting 0.28% of the total infections.
Covid-19: The data showed that active cases currently stands at 1,23,535, now constituting 0.28% of the total infections.
Listen to this article
India on Friday recorded 16,561 new coronavirus cases, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. With these additions, the country's overall Covid-19 figures rose to 4,42,23,557 cases and 5,26,928 deaths.