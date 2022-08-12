India on Friday recorded 16,561 new coronavirus cases, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. With these additions, the country's overall Covid-19 figures rose to 4,42,23,557 cases and 5,26,928 deaths.

The data showed that active cases currently stands at 1,23,535, now constituting 0.28% of the total infections. The Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.53%, the health ministry said, adding the daily positivity rate was 5.44% and the weekly positivity rate was 4.88%.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,35,73,094 including 18,053 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. According to the ministry, 207.47 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.

A total of 17,72,441 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours, the ministry added.

So far, the Centre has provided 198.60 crore (1,98,60,41,995) vaccine doses to the State/Union Territories, of which, 7.32 crore (7,32,90,560) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with them.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,311 Covid cases and 1 related fatality were reported from Delhi on Thursday. The positivity rate in the state touched 13.84%, the city health department data showed.

For the fourth consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Also, this was the sixth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. However, the cases reported today are quite low compared to the infection counts recorded for the past few days.

Doctors have been urging people to get their precaution dose whenever due and not prolong it or avoid it due to any vaccine hesitancy, amid the spike in daily cases.

On the other hand, Mumbai reported 683 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of these 44 patients were symptomatic while 639 patients were asymptomatic, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data reported yesterday.