Home >News >India >Covid-19: India logs 18,987 fresh cases, 246 new deaths

Covid-19: India logs 18,987 fresh cases, 246 new deaths

A decrease of 1067 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India recorded 18,987 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,20,730 on Thursday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 20 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 109 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1067 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of  24 hours.

A total of 13,01,083 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,76,64,525.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33362709, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

Over 96.82 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

