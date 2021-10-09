Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India logs 19,740 new cases, active tally lowest in 206 days

Covid-19: India logs 19,740 new cases, active tally lowest in 206 days

All the 67 Covid-19 suspects have been put under home isolation till the results from RT-PCR tests are received. (PTI Photo/Representative)
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Livemint

  • The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days

With 19,740 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, accounting for 0.70 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.98 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,578 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 40 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 106 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,32,48,291, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has crossed 93.99 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

