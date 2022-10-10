Covid-19: India logs 2,424 new cases, 15 deaths in a day

Covid-19: A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.
India saw a single day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.75%, while India's Cumulative recoveries count from Covid-19 is over 4.40 crore (4,40,57,544). 2,923 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 91,458 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.71 crore cumulative tests.
According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
