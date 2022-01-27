Covid-19: India logs 2.86 lakh new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate at 19.5%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 37,67,73,28, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 163.84 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
